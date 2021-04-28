Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 96,680 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.57% of Titan International worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $670.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

