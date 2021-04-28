Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

