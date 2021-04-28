Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $108.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.