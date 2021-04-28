Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

