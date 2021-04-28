DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner Sells 10,000 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy A. Messner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy A. Messner sold 400 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $15,044.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,558. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

