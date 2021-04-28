DISH Network (DISH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

