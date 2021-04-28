Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

