Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

