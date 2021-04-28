Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Holdings Raised by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.63% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $30,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

JPIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $63.17.

