DMScript Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.08 or 0.01030900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00726832 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.98 or 1.00072269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

