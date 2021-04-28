Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler Sells 12,065 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

