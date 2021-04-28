Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells $446,095.70 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.