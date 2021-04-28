DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock opened at $162.13 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.