Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 65,358 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

