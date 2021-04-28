Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head to Head Analysis

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 4 11 0 2.73

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 41.24%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Matador Resources pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 51.26% 27.71% 26.42% Matador Resources -51.85% 4.13% 1.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $78.80 million 6.69 $51.03 million N/A N/A Matador Resources $983.67 million 2.95 $87.78 million $1.20 20.74

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Matador Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

