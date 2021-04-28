Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

