DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,597.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $897.39 or 0.01643638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.42 or 0.00526432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001581 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

