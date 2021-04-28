Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

