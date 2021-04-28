Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

