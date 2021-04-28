Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $0.65 EPS.

DRVN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,729. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

