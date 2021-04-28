DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

DTE stock opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.