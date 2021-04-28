Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 594.1% in April

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 594.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Dundee stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 313.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

