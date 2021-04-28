DWF Group (LON:DWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £271.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.23. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).
About DWF Group
