DWF Group (LON:DWF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £271.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.23. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

