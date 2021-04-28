DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.07 ($47.14).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.43 and a 200 day moving average of €34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.