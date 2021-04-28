DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

