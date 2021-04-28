E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETWO. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc acquired 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.