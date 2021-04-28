E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.76 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE ETWO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 70,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,658. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.