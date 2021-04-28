Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
EBMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
