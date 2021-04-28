Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 295,094 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,061,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,875,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.