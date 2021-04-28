Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.26. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.