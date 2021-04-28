Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 920.0% in April

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 920.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Shares of NYSE:EIC remained flat at $$15.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

