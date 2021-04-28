Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 151,126 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65.

Eargo stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

