East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.