Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $154.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.59 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

