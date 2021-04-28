Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $119.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

