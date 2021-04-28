eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,309. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

