EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.88 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,292 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

