eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,171. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

