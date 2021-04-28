eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lowered their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.79.

eHealth stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

