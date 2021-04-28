Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 930.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on EFGSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

