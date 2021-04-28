Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.28.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

