Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.05. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,211 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

