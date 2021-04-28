Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

