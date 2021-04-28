Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.63. 87,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average is $175.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

