Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00009736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $162.46 million and approximately $274,369.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

