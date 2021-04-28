Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $265,897.92 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $265,897.92 and $248.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.38 or 0.04963152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,297,596 coins and its circulating supply is 44,246,265 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

