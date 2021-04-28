Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $124,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 16,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

