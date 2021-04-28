Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.70 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Employers posted sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $644.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $673.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $702.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

