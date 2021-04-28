Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

