Enable Midstream Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ENBL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

